Suspension Chaos: Real Madrid Stars Disciplinary Wrapped in Controversy
Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras, and Endrick received suspensions following their conduct toward referees in a recent Spanish league match. Carreras was red-carded while Endrick and Carvajal were penalized for protesting. Fran García received a one-game ban for a red card incident.
Real Madrid faces a disciplinary storm as players Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Carreras, and Endrick were suspended for inappropriate conduct towards the referees during a Spanish league match last weekend.
Defender Carreras received a red card during stoppage time in Madrid's 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, leaving Madrid with nine men on the field. Meanwhile, forward Endrick, though not part of the playing squad, was dismissed for vocally complaining from the sidelines. Carvajal, who was injured and stationed on the bench, allegedly disrespected officials within the stadium's tunnel area post-match.
In a further disciplinary action, Fran García was banned for one game following two yellow cards during the contentious encounter.
