Achraf Hakimi: Aiming for African Glory at AFCON
Morocco's national football team has included Achraf Hakimi in their AFCON squad, despite an ankle injury. Coach Walid Regragui remains optimistic about the player's recovery. Meanwhile, striker Hamza Igamane is named as a reserve due to a separate injury, affecting the squad ahead of their first match against Comoros.
Morocco has listed Achraf Hakimi in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations despite his recent ankle injury. Optimism surrounds his recovery as the tournament kicks off on December 21.
Coach Walid Regragui insists Hakimi is eager to lead the national team in their opening game against Comoros in Rabat.
Meanwhile, striker Hamza Igamane, also nursing an injury, stands as a reserve, altering expectations for Morocco's Group A encounters against Mali and Zambia.
