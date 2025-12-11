Achraf Hakimi: Aiming for African Glory at AFCON

Morocco has listed Achraf Hakimi in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations despite his recent ankle injury. Optimism surrounds his recovery as the tournament kicks off on December 21.

Coach Walid Regragui insists Hakimi is eager to lead the national team in their opening game against Comoros in Rabat.

Meanwhile, striker Hamza Igamane, also nursing an injury, stands as a reserve, altering expectations for Morocco's Group A encounters against Mali and Zambia.

(With inputs from agencies.)