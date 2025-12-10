Inaugural Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship Set to Thrill Fans in 2024

India is set to host the groundbreaking Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship in 2024, with over 24 nations vying for glory. Scheduled from March 9 to 14, the venue remains undecided, as the Kho Kho Federation actively engages with various states to finalize the location.

The landmark event mirrors the earlier Kho Kho World Cup held in Delhi, marking a significant step towards including Kho Kho in the 2030 Commonwealth Games and other major sporting platforms. This championship will host 16 men's and 16 women's teams from countries around the world.

Keen anticipation surrounds this new chapter in Indian sports, particularly after Ahmedabad was confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Prominent sports official Upkar Singh Virk expressed optimistic hopes that the championship will pave the way for Kho Kho in future international events.

