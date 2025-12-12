India Clinches Women's Kabaddi World Cup After Dramatic Return

India's Women's Kabaddi team clinched the World Cup title in Dhaka, outmaneuvering Chinese Taipei in the final, with an impressive score of 35-28. This victory marked India's resurgence on the international stage 12 years after their last World Cup win.

Originally slated to take place in Bihar and later Hyderabad, the tournament faced delays due to logistical challenges before finally happening in Bangladesh. Despite these hurdles, the Indian team, under the strategic guidance of coach V Tejaswini Bai, demonstrated resilience and tactical brilliance, ultimately securing the championship.

Captain Ritu Negi expressed her confidence in the team's capabilities, especially after surpassing Iran in the semifinals. The dedication during training camps and strategic planning paid dividends, leading to India's triumphant return as global champions, much to the delight of players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)