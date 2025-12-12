Left Menu

Political Storm Brews: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Challenges Mamata Banerjee

Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her alleged inaction against Bangladeshi infiltrators. Sharma asserted BJP aims to unseat Banerjee. Meanwhile, Banerjee accused BJP of voter list manipulation, warning of protests if names are wrongfully removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of words, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged leniency towards Bangladeshi infiltrators during her tenure. Sharma insisted that Banerjee must provide clarity on the number of infiltrators that were permitted into the state.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Sharma emphasized that the BJP is resolute in its mission to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming state elections. He assured that the BJP's existing team in West Bengal is well-prepared to challenge her leadership.

The escalation follows Banerjee's promise to conduct a sit-in protest if names are intentionally removed from voter lists. Addressing a crowd in Krishnanagar, she accused the BJP of pressuring district magistrates to manipulate electoral rolls and warned that the BJP wouldn't remain in power indefinitely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

