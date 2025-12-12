Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Wild Elephant's Rampage Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a wild elephant killed a woman and injured three others, including her children and a young man. The animal, which has been separated from its herd, is causing heightened human-elephant conflicts in the region. Efforts are underway to provide compensation and medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district as a wild elephant attacked residents, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring three others, including her two children.

The attack caught the family off guard in the early morning hours as they were sleeping outside to guard their crops. The forest department has initiated measures to address the situation, providing medical help to the injured and compensation to the victims' families.

These attacks highlight the growing human-elephant conflict in the region, with over 320 people killed by elephant encounters in Chhattisgarh over the past five years, particularly affecting the northern districts.

