Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Wild Elephant's Rampage Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

A tragic incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district as a wild elephant attacked residents, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring three others, including her two children.

The attack caught the family off guard in the early morning hours as they were sleeping outside to guard their crops. The forest department has initiated measures to address the situation, providing medical help to the injured and compensation to the victims' families.

These attacks highlight the growing human-elephant conflict in the region, with over 320 people killed by elephant encounters in Chhattisgarh over the past five years, particularly affecting the northern districts.