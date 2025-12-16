Left Menu

Injury Surge Hits Chelsea Post Club World Cup Win

Chelsea experienced a 44% increase in injuries following their participation in the expanded Club World Cup. Despite this spike for Chelsea, the overall injury impact was reported as minimal. The European Football Injury Index noted a decrease in injuries among top European clubs compared to the previous year.

Updated: 16-12-2025 22:55 IST
Chelsea has faced a significant 44% increase in injuries after participating in the newly expanded Club World Cup, as per findings published on Tuesday. While the tournament, featuring 32 teams instead of seven, sparked heated debates about player burnout, the overall injury impact appears minimal according to the Men's European Football Injury Index.

The tournament took place in the United States, with Chelsea emerging victorious and collecting prize money of $125 million. However, from June to October, Chelsea recorded more injuries than any other top European clubs participating, highlighting concerns about the tournament's impact on player health.

Though Chelsea's injury count rose, the Index, compiled by global insurance firm Howden, noted an overall decrease in injuries across participating teams. Head of Sport at Howden, James Burrows, indicated that the true impact might manifest between November and February. Among the nine top European league teams, the number of injuries dropped from the previous year, with a notable reduction from August to October.

