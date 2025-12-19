Eagles Soar to WTL Finals with Stellar Performances by Nagal and Bhamdipaty

Indian tennis stars Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty played instrumental roles as the Eagles edged out the Hawkes in a decisive 22-12 victory, almost securing a spot in the World Tennis League finals.

Bhamdipaty faced a setback in mixed doubles, losing alongside Gael Monfils, but redeemed herself with victories in singles and women's doubles, decisively defeating Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and teaming up with Paula Badosa for a win in doubles.

Nagal, too, shone brightly, overpowering Canadian player Denis Shapovalov 6-1 in a match where Shapovalov grappled with a neck injury. Nagal expressed empathy for his opponent's condition, while expressing pride in the outcome for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)