Left Menu

Eagles Soar to WTL Finals with Stellar Performances by Nagal and Bhamdipaty

Indian stars Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty led the Eagles to a commanding win over the Hawkes, securing a spot in the World Tennis League finals. Despite a mixed doubles loss, Bhamdipaty excelled in singles and doubles, while Nagal dominated Denis Shapovalov in a one-sided singles match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:01 IST
Eagles Soar to WTL Finals with Stellar Performances by Nagal and Bhamdipaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian tennis stars Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty played instrumental roles as the Eagles edged out the Hawkes in a decisive 22-12 victory, almost securing a spot in the World Tennis League finals.

Bhamdipaty faced a setback in mixed doubles, losing alongside Gael Monfils, but redeemed herself with victories in singles and women's doubles, decisively defeating Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and teaming up with Paula Badosa for a win in doubles.

Nagal, too, shone brightly, overpowering Canadian player Denis Shapovalov 6-1 in a match where Shapovalov grappled with a neck injury. Nagal expressed empathy for his opponent's condition, while expressing pride in the outcome for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025