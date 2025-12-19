Eagles Soar to WTL Finals with Stellar Performances by Nagal and Bhamdipaty
Indian stars Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty led the Eagles to a commanding win over the Hawkes, securing a spot in the World Tennis League finals. Despite a mixed doubles loss, Bhamdipaty excelled in singles and doubles, while Nagal dominated Denis Shapovalov in a one-sided singles match.
Bhamdipaty faced a setback in mixed doubles, losing alongside Gael Monfils, but redeemed herself with victories in singles and women's doubles, decisively defeating Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and teaming up with Paula Badosa for a win in doubles.
Nagal, too, shone brightly, overpowering Canadian player Denis Shapovalov 6-1 in a match where Shapovalov grappled with a neck injury. Nagal expressed empathy for his opponent's condition, while expressing pride in the outcome for the team.
