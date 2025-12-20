Left Menu

Shubman Gill Misses Out: India’s T20 World Cup Squad Announced

India's T20 World Cup squad has been announced, with Shubman Gill missing out while Ishan Kishan returns. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasizes team combinations as the reason for selections. The squad will first face New Zealand in a five-match series, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:40 IST
Shubman Gill Misses Out: India’s T20 World Cup Squad Announced
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India's test and one-day captain, has been omitted from the 15-member squad for the upcoming home Twenty20 World Cup next year, making way for stumper-batter Ishan Kishan who returns to the team, according to an announcement made on Saturday.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that Gill's omission is due to the team management's preferred combination, rather than a reflection of his capabilities. "It's more to do with the combination that we want to play," Agarkar stated during a press briefing in Mumbai. "It's not because he's not a good player."

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan returns on the back of his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As India gears up for a five-match home series against New Zealand, the squad sees Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025