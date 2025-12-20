Shubman Gill Misses Out: India’s T20 World Cup Squad Announced

Shubman Gill, India's test and one-day captain, has been omitted from the 15-member squad for the upcoming home Twenty20 World Cup next year, making way for stumper-batter Ishan Kishan who returns to the team, according to an announcement made on Saturday.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that Gill's omission is due to the team management's preferred combination, rather than a reflection of his capabilities. "It's more to do with the combination that we want to play," Agarkar stated during a press briefing in Mumbai. "It's not because he's not a good player."

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan returns on the back of his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As India gears up for a five-match home series against New Zealand, the squad sees Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)