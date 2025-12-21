Left Menu

Pedaling Toward a Healthier Nation: The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Celebration

The first anniversary of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative was celebrated in Puducherry, led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event saw diverse participation, including sports icons and citizens who cycled together to promote fitness, environmental awareness, and community spirit. A new mobile app feature was also launched.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Puducherry celebrated the first anniversary of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the charge along the Rock Beach promenade, joined by more than 1,500 cyclists. Legendary athletes like hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh and table tennis player Sharath Kamal graced the event.

The initiative, which began with just 500 participants at five locations, has blossomed into a nationwide movement with over 10 lakh regular participants in more than 10,000 locations. Mandaviya emphasized the environmental benefits of cycling, citing his hometown's reliance on bicycles as a model for reducing carbon footprints.

Cycling enthusiasts now have the additional incentive of earning carbon credits through the newly launched Fit India Mobile App. This feature maps cyclists' contributions to reducing carbon emissions, rewarding top performers monthly. This initiative celebrates fitness while fostering community health and environmental responsibility.

