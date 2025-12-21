Left Menu

Sameer Minhas Shines Bright: A New Batting Star for Pakistan

Sameer Minhas delivered a remarkable performance in the U19 Asia Cup final, scoring 172 against India, leading Pakistan to victory. His achievements highlight his potential as a future cricket star, following in his family's footsteps. This performance earned him Player of the Match and Series awards.

21-12-2025
In a remarkable display of talent, Sameer Minhas hit an impressive 172 in the U19 Asia Cup final, solidifying his reputation as a budding cricket superstar. His knock helped Pakistan secure a dominant 191-run victory over India, clinching their second Youth Asia Cup title.

Sameer's cricketing journey has been shaped by his family's legacy, with his father Kashif Minhas having played U19 cricket for Pakistan and his brother Arafat already representing the national team in T20Is. The Minhas family's relocation to Lahore facilitated Sameer's development in a nurturing environment, enabling him to hone his skills.

Despite facing traditional rivals India in the final, Sameer remained unfazed, showcasing his natural game at the ICC Academy. His aggressive style saw him target India's bowlers with precision, ultimately earning him the Player of the Match and Series honors. Sameer's tally of 471 runs in the tournament underscores his potential, as he prepares for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup.

