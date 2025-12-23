Left Menu

Ben Ainslie Secures Financial Backing for 2027 America's Cup Bid

British sailor Ben Ainslie has secured financial backing from Oakley Capital for his 2027 America's Cup campaign. The investment ensures long-term stability for his Athena Racing team, aiming to bring the trophy back to Britain. Ainslie will lead his team against defenders New Zealand in Naples.

British sailor Ben Ainslie has successfully obtained the crucial financial support needed for his 2027 America's Cup campaign, announcing a strategic partnership with Oakley Capital. This development comes after a challenging period where Ainslie personally funded his team, underscoring his commitment to winning the Cup for Britain.

Ainslie's Athena Racing team confirmed a majority stake investment from the British private equity firm, which promises financial stability for future competitions. Previously reliant on his own resources and having parted ways with previous backer INEOS, Ainslie welcomed the backing, emphasizing the significance of the newly formed America's Cup Partnership in enhancing sponsorship visibility.

The investment sets the stage for Britain to challenge defending champions New Zealand in Italy by 2027. Under the new framework, costs are capped for each team's campaign, promoting accessibility. Ainslie remains optimistic about forthcoming sponsorships, while the team anticipates integrating a distinct British identity in their rebranded efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

