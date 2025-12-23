Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Deny Permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has denied permission for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chinnaswamy Stadium due to security concerns following a past stampede incident. The decision, backed by a committee's report led by the Home Minister, affects the Karnataka State Cricket Association's plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:26 IST
Bengaluru Police Deny Permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, announced on Tuesday that the Vijay Hazare Trophy match will not be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 24 due to security issues.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association sought approval to host the cricket game without spectators, but the request was turned down following a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebrations.

A committee, appointed by State Home Minister G Parameshwara and comprising officials from various departments, concluded that holding the match was unsafe, leading to the denial of permission based on their report.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025