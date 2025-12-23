Bengaluru Police Deny Permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, announced on Tuesday that the Vijay Hazare Trophy match will not be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 24 due to security issues.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association sought approval to host the cricket game without spectators, but the request was turned down following a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebrations.

A committee, appointed by State Home Minister G Parameshwara and comprising officials from various departments, concluded that holding the match was unsafe, leading to the denial of permission based on their report.