Tragic Loss: Promising Biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken Dies at 27
Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken has tragically passed away at the age of 27. He was discovered in his hotel room during a training camp in Italy. Bakken had a notable career highlight with a Biathlon World Cup victory and was a contender for Norway’s Winter Olympics squad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:18 IST
In a heart-wrenching announcement, the International Biathlon Union confirmed the untimely death of Sivert Guttorm Bakken, a 27-year-old Norwegian biathlete. He was found in his hotel room in Lavaze, Italy, during a training camp.
Bakken's career had notable achievements, including a Biathlon World Cup victory in Holmenkollen, 2022, and his aspiration to join Norway's Winter Olympic team. Despite battling myocarditis in 2022, he returned to competition in 2024.
IBU President Olle Dahlin expressed the profound impact of Bakken's comeback and mourned his unexpected passing, highlighting his resilience and spirit as a beacon for the biathlon community.