Jofra Archer's Setback as England Faces Ashes Challenge

Jofra Archer will miss the final two Ashes tests due to an injury, adding to England's woes amid a 3-0 deficit against Australia. Despite his absence, Ben Duckett retains his place after off-field controversies. England's captain, Ben Stokes, supports Duckett, aiming for team resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:20 IST
Jofra Archer
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jofra Archer, England's cricket bowler, finds himself sidelined for the remaining Ashes tests after suffering a left side strain, as confirmed by team officials. This development exacerbates the team's challenges, both on and off the pitch, amid scrutiny over team conduct.

After overcoming various injuries, Archer had been in exceptional form since returning to the red-ball game. However, following his recent exclusion from practice at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, confirmation of his withdrawal from the series was announced.

Despite Archer's absence, Ben Duckett maintains his position in the squad amid ongoing investigations into his conduct. England captain Ben Stokes has expressed his support for Duckett, emphasizing a focus on team performance and mental well-being as the squad heads into the final tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

