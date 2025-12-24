Sports Highlights: From NBA Triumphs to Gymnastics Controversies

In a stellar performance, the San Antonio Spurs eclipsed the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-110, marking their seventh consecutive NBA victory. Keldon Johnson came off the bench to score 25 points while Stephon Castle added 24, highlighting their dominant run in the Western Conference.

Amid NFL contract updates, the Minnesota Vikings extended guard Henry Byrd's stay with a two-year deal, showcasing confidence in his burgeoning career. Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills aims to overcome a foot injury ahead of their clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, despite sitting out a recent walkthrough.

Gymnastics sees turbulence as SafeSport suspends coaches Al Fong and Armine Barutyan for misconduct, while Brooks Koepka parts ways with LIV Golf, raising questions about his next career move. In hockey, the Edmonton Oilers, led by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, outperformed the Calgary Flames with a resounding 5-1 victory.

