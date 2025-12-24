Mahrez's Brilliant Brace Launches Algeria's AFCON Ambitions
Riyad Mahrez led Algeria to a 3-0 victory over Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations opening, showcasing exceptional skill with two goals. Despite playing against 10-man Sudan, Algeria confirmed its status as a tournament favorite. Ibrahim Maza also scored, and Zinedine Zidane was a notable spectator.
Riyad Mahrez's dazzling performance secured a 3-0 win for Algeria against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations opener on Wednesday, propelling Algeria to the top of Group E. The Algerian captain struck early, showcasing his precision in the second minute before doubling his tally at the hour mark.
Despite Sudan being reduced to 10 players after Salahedin Adil's second yellow card, Mahrez capitalized on his chances and strengthened Algeria's position as a favorite in Morocco. Youngster Ibrahim Maza found the net five minutes from time, marking his first international goal and Algeria's 100th in tournament history.
Adding to the excitement, former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane watched from the stands as his son, Luca, defended the goalpost for Algeria, solidifying his ties to his paternal heritage. With rivals Burkina Faso also securing victory, the upcoming clash in Rabat is set to be a defining moment for both teams.
