FC Goa's Symbolic Gesture Highlights Uncertainty in Indian Football

In a striking move, FC Goa players halted play in their AFC Champions League Two match against FC Istiklol to spotlight uncertainties gripping Indian football.

Despite being out of the running for the next stage, FC Goa used the occasion to raise awareness about challenges plaguing the Indian Super League (ISL).

The symbolic gesture was not a protest against their opponents or the tournament, but aimed to highlight domestic football issues following a fallout over ISL's commercial rights.