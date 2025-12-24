Left Menu

Explosive Start: Uttar Pradesh Dominates Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

Uttar Pradesh triumphed over Hyderabad by 84 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy opener with outstanding performances from Rinku Singh and the spinners. Other matches saw Bengal edge out Vidarbha, Baroda beat Assam with Solanki's heroics, and Jammu & Kashmir outplay Chandigarh.

In a commanding display of cricket, Uttar Pradesh overcame Hyderabad by 84 runs during their opening Group B match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. The team was bolstered by impressive performances, including a half-century from Rinku Singh, a prominent figure heading to the T20 World Cup.

Bowling prowess followed batting brilliance as debutants Zeeshan Ansari and Prashant Veer, fresh from a lucrative IPL deal, spun Hyderabad batters into submission. Their combined efforts helped restrict Hyderabad to a score that fell significantly short of Uttar Pradesh's commanding total of 324 for five.

Elsewhere, Bengal secured a dramatic three-wicket victory over Vidarbha, while Baroda's Vishnu Solanki led his team to triumph against Assam. In another engaging match, Jammu and Kashmir triumphed over Chandigarh, showcasing the competitive spirit of the tournament.

