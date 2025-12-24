Kepa Arrizabalaga's Dramatic Penalty Save Secures Arsenal's Victory

Kepa Arrizabalaga demonstrated remarkable composure in Arsenal's League Cup clash against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. After Marc Guehi's stoppage-time goal took the quarter-final into a penalty shootout, Arrizabalaga delivered a crucial save.

The Arsenal goalkeeper thwarted Maxence Lacroix's attempt, securing an 8-7 shootout victory and earning Arsenal a place in the semifinals. His ability to re-focus quickly was paramount.

Arrizabalaga praised his teammates for their contribution, which enabled him to shine during penalties. Arsenal will host Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday as they continue their successful run in the Premier League.