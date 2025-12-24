Kepa Arrizabalaga's Dramatic Penalty Save Secures Arsenal's Victory
Kepa Arrizabalaga showcased his resolve during Arsenal's League Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace. Following a late equaliser, Arrizabalaga made a pivotal save in the penalty shootout, sealing Arsenal's place in the semifinals. The match ended 8-7 in Arsenal's favor, highlighting Arrizabalaga's critical role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:49 IST
Kepa Arrizabalaga demonstrated remarkable composure in Arsenal's League Cup clash against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. After Marc Guehi's stoppage-time goal took the quarter-final into a penalty shootout, Arrizabalaga delivered a crucial save.
The Arsenal goalkeeper thwarted Maxence Lacroix's attempt, securing an 8-7 shootout victory and earning Arsenal a place in the semifinals. His ability to re-focus quickly was paramount.
Arrizabalaga praised his teammates for their contribution, which enabled him to shine during penalties. Arsenal will host Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday as they continue their successful run in the Premier League.
ALSO READ
Arsenal Reaches League Cup Semifinals in Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out
Football as a Beacon of Hope: Sudan's African Cup Dream Amidst Conflict
AFC Unveils Nations League to Elevate Asian Football Competition
AFC Launches Nations League to Boost Asian Football
Indian Football: Decline Amid Messi Mania, Women's Hope