Deepti Sharma Sets New Records in Thrilling T20I Victory Over Sri Lanka

India's Deepti Sharma broke multiple records in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket and the first Indian to reach 150 wickets in T20Is. India secured an eight-wicket win, thanks to Shafali Verma's blistering 79* off 42 balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST
Deepti Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying showdown against Sri Lanka, India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in cricket history by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket. Surpassing Australian icon Ellyse Perry, Deepti's standout figures of 3/18 in the third T20I at Thiruvananthapuram marked her as a record-breaker with 333 scalps.

Achieving unprecedented milestones, Deepti became the first Indian across both men's and women's T20I cricket to claim 150 wickets, tying Australia's Megan Schutt at the top. With 151 wickets in 131 matches, her T20I record is matched by her batting accomplishments, as she became the first cricketer to score 1,000 runs and take 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

In a commanding match performance, India, after winning the toss, restricted Sri Lanka to 112/7, with Renuka Singh excelling at 4/21. India chased successfully with the indomitable Shafali Verma scoring a match-winning 79*, securing an emphatic eight-wicket victory in just 13.2 overs.

