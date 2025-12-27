England's Thrilling Triumph: Ending a Decade of Ashes Heartbreak

Ben Stokes led England to a historic victory over Australia in Melbourne, breaking a decade-long drought for English cricket down under. Despite the odds, England rallied to win the test, marking their first victory on Australian soil since January 2011, and celebrated with a sense of relief and triumph.

Amid criticism and challenges, including reports of player misbehavior and key injuries, England's determined effort saw them chase down 175 runs on a challenging wicket. Stokes applauded his team, expressing immense satisfaction with the hard-earned victory during the prestigious Boxing Day test match.

England's top and middle-order batters delivered a stellar performance to secure the win, overcoming previous setbacks in Australia. Stokes ranked this achievement among the top, emphasizing the difficulty of chasing on the tricky Melbourne pitch and the off-field distractions that loomed over the team.