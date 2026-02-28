Court Grants Bail to IYC President Amid Controversial Protest

A Delhi court has granted bail to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, following his arrest during a protest at the AI Impact Summit. Chib was brought before Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta at 1 am on Saturday as his four-day police custody expired.

The Delhi Police had applied for a seven-day extension of his custody, but the magistrate dismissed the plea, granting bail against a surety bond of Rs 50,000. Chib is required to surrender his passport and electronic devices as part of the bail conditions. His counsel highlighted that police failed to justify the extended custody request.

Chib and other protesters disrupted the summit at Bharat Mandapam, revealing T-shirts with anti-government slogans. The protestors confronted security and police at the venue. The summit, held from February 16, gathered tech leaders and policymakers, emphasizing the heightened tensions surrounding the event.

