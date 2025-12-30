Govt hails Bafana Bafana as team reaches AFCON last 16 after thrilling 3–2 win

The South African government has congratulated Bafana Bafana on advancing to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stages, following a dramatic and hard-fought 3–2 victory over Zimbabwe in their final Group B clash at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

In a statement on social media platform X, government wrote:

“Congratulations to Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the AFCON knockout stages after a hard-fought victory.”

A Five-Goal Thriller in Marrakech

The South African Football Association (SAFA) described Monday night’s encounter as a high-stakes clash, with both COSAFA neighbours aware that qualification hung in the balance. Coach Hugo Broos’ team seized an early advantage when Tshepang Moremi struck in the seventh minute—his effort deflecting off Zimbabwe’s Divine Lunga and into the net.

Zimbabwe responded with determination and equalised in the 19th minute through the lively Tawanda Mashwanhise, who beat the Bafana defence with impressive footwork before slotting home.

The back-and-forth intensity continued into the second half, with South Africa reclaiming the lead, only for Zimbabwe to equalise again. The decisive moment arrived late in the match when Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Oswin Appollis, who was later named Man of the Match, stepped up with composure and converted the penalty in the 82nd minute, securing Bafana Bafana’s passage into the Round of 16.

Celebrations and National Support

The match was attended by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who joined South African supporters in celebrating the victory. Messages of support poured in from across the country, including from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, which posted:

“The entire nation is standing tall and cheering you on. Keep flying the flag high!”

Looking Ahead to the Knockout Stages

Bafana Bafana will remain in Marrakech for the next few days before travelling to Rabat for their Round of 16 fixture. The AFCON tournament will conclude with the final scheduled for 18 January 2026.

With renewed confidence and national pride behind them, South Africa’s senior men’s team now prepares for the challenges of the knockout rounds, carrying the hopes of millions eager to see them go even further in the continental championship.