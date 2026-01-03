Uncontested Triumph: BJP Secures Major Wins in Maharashtra Civic Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have achieved an uncontested victory in 68 seats during the Maharashtra civic polls, slotted for January 15. Opposition parties allege that the ruling coalition utilized unethical means, including threats and monetary inducements, to compel candidates to withdraw.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye praised the sweeping wins, asserting it highlights the party's robust presence in urban local bodies. Notably, BJP seized the highest number of uncontested victories in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district. Senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence that Pune's next mayor would be from their ranks.

Opposition figures, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders, criticized the actions as undermining democracy. Accusations were raised against district ministers for employing intimidation tactics. The opposition stresses that ruling ministers are misusing authority to curb democratic processes.

