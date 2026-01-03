Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Spectacular Sixes: Baroda's Savior in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hardik Pandya dazzled with a powerful 133-run knock, smashing 11 sixes, to lead Baroda's comeback against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His explosive innings, including a remarkable 39th over, helped lift Baroda from a precarious position to post a competitive total of 293 for nine.

In a thrilling display of power hitting, India's talented all-rounder Hardik Pandya unleashed a storm in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Playing for Baroda, Pandya slammed a breathtaking 133 off just 93 balls, including an astounding 11 sixes and eight fours against Vidarbha.

Pandya's knock was pivotal in turning the match around for Baroda, who had been struggling at 71 for five and then 136 for six. Batting at number seven, Pandya's aggressive play was initially a counter-attack but eventually became the central narrative of the innings, helping Baroda reach a formidable total of 293 for nine.

One of the highlights of his innings was the 39th over, where Pandya took Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade to the cleaners, scoring 34 runs off the over with five sixes and a four. His dominance was further underlined as the next highest scorer for Baroda was Vishnu Solanki with a mere 26 runs.

