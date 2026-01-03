Left Menu

Wawrinka's Competitive Spirit Shines in Farewell Season

Stan Wawrinka, the three-time Grand Slam champion, embarked on his farewell season with a win against Arthur Rinderknech at the United Cup. Despite turning 40, Wawrinka showcased his resilience and determination, aiming to compete fiercely throughout the season and finish his career on a high note.

Stan Wawrinka

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka began his farewell season with a determined victory over French opponent Arthur Rinderknech at the United Cup, held on Saturday. Despite reaching the age of 40, Wawrinka declared that his competitive spirit remains undiminished.

The Swiss tennis star, who debuted in 2002, battled through the Perth heat to secure a 5-7 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over the 29th world-ranked Rinderknech. His grit and determination were evident as he aimed to carry this momentum into the upcoming Australian Open, an event he clinched in 2014.

With a current world ranking of 157, Wawrinka has experienced setbacks due to injuries but remains focused on competing and winning. He will need a wildcard entry for the Australian Open, hoping to replicate the fighting spirit that has defined his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

