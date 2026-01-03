Left Menu

Ladakh Paves Path for Sporting Success: New Sports Policy Launched

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta introduced a comprehensive sports policy aiming to develop talent and infrastructure through the creation of the Ladakh Sports Council. The policy emphasizes early talent identification, quality infrastructure, and equal opportunities, while promoting sports tourism in Ladakh's adventure-friendly environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:49 IST
Ladakh Paves Path for Sporting Success: New Sports Policy Launched
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta unveiled a transformative sports policy focused on talent development and infrastructural advancement, marking a significant milestone for the Union Territory. The policy introduces the Ladakh Sports Council, designed to streamline sports development efforts across the region, aligning with national standards and aspirations.

Crafted with the ethos of 'scout, facilitate and recognize,' the policy fosters early talent identification and provides a robust framework to support athletes with quality infrastructure and training. Special provisions, including job reservations and scholarships for athletes, underscore the administration's commitment to nurturing Ladakh's sporting potential.

Amid hosting the 'Khelo India Winter Games,' the initiative also heralds Ladakh's potential as a hub for sports tourism, leveraging its natural landscapes for winter sports. The policy is poised to catalyze socio-cultural change, infusing local pride and identity through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

