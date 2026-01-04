Left Menu

Root and Brook Shine as England Battles Against Australia in Fifth Ashes Test

A crucial 154-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook brought England to 211 for three after bad light paused the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. Under challenging weather conditions, England's batsmen capitalized, yet Australia maintains a series lead of 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:39 IST
On the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a significant partnership drove England to recover from early setbacks. The duo of Joe Root and Harry Brook contributed a vital 154-run stand, taking England's score to 211 for three before bad light interrupted play.

Captain Joe Root remained unbeaten at 72, while Harry Brook notched 78 not out, together adding 97 runs in a dominating second session. Earlier, Ben Stokes opted to bat first after winning the toss in bright morning conditions, but the skies darkened, hinting at a forecasted storm.

Initial struggles saw Ben Duckett's quick 27 and Zak Crawley's dismissal for 16, leaving England at 57-3. Further challenges awaited as England opted for seamer Matthew Potts in the absence of Gus Atkinson. Meanwhile, Australia, leading the series 3-1, introduced Beau Webster to their lineup.

