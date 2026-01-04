Left Menu

Raducanu's Uncertain Return: Hopes Hinge on Health

Emma Raducanu withdrew from a match against Naomi Osaka at the United Cup due to injury concerns, delaying her return to tennis. Despite building up well for the Australian Open, team captain Tim Henman confirmed the decision was made to prioritize her health. Britain's next competitor is Greece.

Updated: 04-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:18 IST
Emma Raducanu's much-anticipated return to tennis has hit a snag as she pulled out from her scheduled match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the United Cup mixed team event in Perth.

The decision was made by the team's captain, Tim Henman, who cited the timing of the match as too early for Raducanu, despite her promising practice sessions and preparation for the Australian Open.

Although injury reports have emerged, Henman remains hopeful that Raducanu is not entirely out of the tournament. Meanwhile, the British team, already missing world number 10 Jack Draper due to injury, is set to face Greece next.

