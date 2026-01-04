Raducanu's Uncertain Return: Hopes Hinge on Health

Emma Raducanu's much-anticipated return to tennis has hit a snag as she pulled out from her scheduled match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the United Cup mixed team event in Perth.

The decision was made by the team's captain, Tim Henman, who cited the timing of the match as too early for Raducanu, despite her promising practice sessions and preparation for the Australian Open.

Although injury reports have emerged, Henman remains hopeful that Raducanu is not entirely out of the tournament. Meanwhile, the British team, already missing world number 10 Jack Draper due to injury, is set to face Greece next.

