India's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2036 Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's robust preparations to host the 2036 Olympics. Speaking at the 72nd National Volleyball Championship, Modi highlighted India's experience in hosting international events and emphasized the development of sports infrastructure. The volleyball tournament reflects Varanasi's growing stature in cultural and sports initiatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's determination to host the 2036 Olympic Games. During his address at the inauguration of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship via video conference, Modi emphasized the nation's extensive experience in organizing international events, including the U-17 FIFA World Cup and Hockey World Cup.
Modi revealed that the 2030 Commonwealth Games would also take place in India, showcasing the country's dedication to advancing its sports infrastructure. The volleyball championship, ongoing from January 4 to 11, features participation from over 1,000 players, representing 58 teams nationwide.
Hosting the volleyball tournament in Varanasi highlights the city's growing importance in sports and cultural events, as it aims to become a hub for major national occasions.
