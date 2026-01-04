Left Menu

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios returned to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International. The duo, known as the 'Special Ks', marked their comeback from injuries with a victory over Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram. Their next challenge is against French seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

04-01-2026
Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios marked a significant milestone in their careers by returning to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after overcoming long-term injuries. The 'Special Ks' successfully defeated Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram in their opening match, signaling a strong comeback.

For Kyrgios, this was his first ATP tour match in 167 days, while Kokkinakis played his first match since a pectoral injury in January 2025. Expressing his emotions, Kokkinakis stated in a post-match interview, "I'm about to tear up. It's crazy. I haven't played a match in 12 months."

Having conquered the men's doubles title at the Australian Open in 2022, the duo faced setbacks last year due to Kokkinakis's injury. However, they are optimistic, with Kokkinakis adding, "It's doubles but it means everything. This is a good stepping stone." The pair will now face French sixth seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the next round.

