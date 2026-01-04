Mumbai's Rising Equestrian Star Shines at National Championship

Mumbai's equestrian prodigy, Stasya Pandya, delivered a remarkable performance at the Junior National Equestrian Championship, securing a silver medal in the Dressage Team Event (Children 1 category).

Riding Kirrhi Taonga from Surge Stables in Bengaluru, Pandya scored an impressive 67.463, which was crucial to her team's success on the podium. She hones her skills at the Amateur Riders Club under the guidance of coach Bobin Tshering.

Her teammates, Haripriya Singh and Amara Singh, also performed exceptionally well, riding horses Fritz and Count Me In D' Grading respectively, and contributed significantly to the team's total silver-winning score of 207.287.

(With inputs from agencies.)