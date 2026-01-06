Left Menu

Juhi Babbar Reflects on Missed Opportunities and Theatrical Roots

Juhi Babbar shares her experiences in the film industry, discussing roles she missed in 'Pinjar' and 'Shararat'. Despite setbacks, she has found success in theatre and recently gained acclaim for her work in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'. Juhi remains committed to both film and theatre, inspired by her family's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:04 IST
Juhi Babbar Reflects on Missed Opportunities and Theatrical Roots
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Juhi Babbar recently shared insights into her journey in the entertainment industry, highlighting missed opportunities and her deep connection with theatre. Known for her theatrical roots, she was initially cast in significant film roles but faced replacement in pivotal projects such as 'Pinjar' and 'Shararat.'

Despite these setbacks, Babbar's theatrical background, shaped by her mother Nadira Babbar's Ekjute Theatre Group, has been a continuous source of success and fulfillment. Her recent performance in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family' has garnered acclaim, reaffirming her versatilit

Juhi remains optimistic and firmly rooted in her theatrical passions while maintaining a presence in film. Reflecting on her past, she credits her father, Raj Babbar, for his eventual support in her acting career, which has inspired other actors to promote their daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
2
Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

 Global
3
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
4
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026