Juhi Babbar Reflects on Missed Opportunities and Theatrical Roots

Actor Juhi Babbar recently shared insights into her journey in the entertainment industry, highlighting missed opportunities and her deep connection with theatre. Known for her theatrical roots, she was initially cast in significant film roles but faced replacement in pivotal projects such as 'Pinjar' and 'Shararat.'

Despite these setbacks, Babbar's theatrical background, shaped by her mother Nadira Babbar's Ekjute Theatre Group, has been a continuous source of success and fulfillment. Her recent performance in 'The Great Shamsuddin Family' has garnered acclaim, reaffirming her versatilit

Juhi remains optimistic and firmly rooted in her theatrical passions while maintaining a presence in film. Reflecting on her past, she credits her father, Raj Babbar, for his eventual support in her acting career, which has inspired other actors to promote their daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)