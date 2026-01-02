Tragic Crash Involving Anthony Joshua: A Close Call for the Champion
Anthony Joshua was involved in a crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that injured him and killed two friends. Driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode faces charges, including causing death by dangerous driving. The case is adjourned to January 20, with Kayode remanded on bail.
Nigerian authorities have charged Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode in connection with a tragic crash that left British boxing star Anthony Joshua injured and claimed the lives of two friends.
The crash, occurring on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, resulted in Kayode facing multiple charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.
Anthony Joshua, who suffered minor injuries, was released from the hospital, while the crash's tragic impact continues to resonate in the boxing community.
