Left Menu

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Jessie Diggins triumph in the Tour de Ski, each asserting dominance ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics. Klaebo captures his fifth title, while Diggins secures her third, setting a grand stage for the Milan-Cortina games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:40 IST
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo secured his fifth Tour de Ski overall title, dominating the field ahead of the Winter Olympics. His performance in Val di Fiemme, Italy, reaffirms his stature as a top contender for the gold.

With a strategic focus on recovery and high-altitude training, Klaebo is setting his sights on the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Fellow Norwegians Mattis Stenshagen and Harald Oestberg Amundsen completed the podium.

In the women's race, American Jessie Diggins claimed her third overall title, signaling her strong form leading into her final Olympic season. She finished decisively ahead of rivals Teresa Stadlober and Heidi Weng, spotlighting her season-long preparation and team efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
2
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
3
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global
4
Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026