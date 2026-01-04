Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo secured his fifth Tour de Ski overall title, dominating the field ahead of the Winter Olympics. His performance in Val di Fiemme, Italy, reaffirms his stature as a top contender for the gold.

With a strategic focus on recovery and high-altitude training, Klaebo is setting his sights on the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Fellow Norwegians Mattis Stenshagen and Harald Oestberg Amundsen completed the podium.

In the women's race, American Jessie Diggins claimed her third overall title, signaling her strong form leading into her final Olympic season. She finished decisively ahead of rivals Teresa Stadlober and Heidi Weng, spotlighting her season-long preparation and team efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)