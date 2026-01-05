Erdogan's Call to Trump: Stability in Venezuela

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan issued a cautionary statement to U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation on Monday, urging against actions that could destabilize Venezuela following the toppling of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.

After a cabinet meeting, Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's support for the Venezuelan people, emphasizing the historical friendship between Turkey and Venezuela.

He also underscored the importance of adhering to international sovereignty and laws, warning of potential global repercussions if these are violated. Erdogan called for the preservation of a rules-based international order.