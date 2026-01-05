Left Menu

Erdogan's Call to Trump: Stability in Venezuela

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned U.S. President Donald Trump against destabilizing Venezuela following Nicolas Maduro's removal. Emphasizing Venezuela's past friendship with Turkey, Erdogan highlighted the need to respect sovereignty and international laws to avoid global issues. He advocated for preserving the rules-based international order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:59 IST
Erdogan's Call to Trump: Stability in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan issued a cautionary statement to U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation on Monday, urging against actions that could destabilize Venezuela following the toppling of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.

After a cabinet meeting, Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara's support for the Venezuelan people, emphasizing the historical friendship between Turkey and Venezuela.

He also underscored the importance of adhering to international sovereignty and laws, warning of potential global repercussions if these are violated. Erdogan called for the preservation of a rules-based international order.

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
2
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India
3
Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

 India
4
Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026