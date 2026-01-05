Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Takes Helm of Mumbai's Squad in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer is appointed as Mumbai's captain for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Shardul Thakur's injury. Iyer, recovering from a spleen injury, will lead the team in upcoming matches. He is also part of India's squad for the series against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:29 IST
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been named Mumbai's captain for the rest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy following Shardul Thakur's withdrawal due to injury.

Iyer returns after recovering from a spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia last year. Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil has confirmed the decision, expressing confidence in Iyer's leadership.

The team is set to face Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in Group C matches, with knockout matches scheduled in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Iyer is also gearing up for India's ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

