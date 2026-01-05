Ruben Amorim's Exit: Manchester United's Continuous Struggle for Stability

Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United's head coach has come to an abrupt end after just 14 months. The club announced his departure on Monday, following controversial remarks he made after a 1-1 draw against Leeds.

Despite the team currently holding sixth place in the Premier League standings, the club's leadership deemed it necessary to make a coaching change to enhance the team's chances of finishing strong this season. Darren Fletcher, the team's youth coach, will take over for upcoming matches, starting with Burnley on Wednesday.

Amorim's reign was marked by several challenges, including last season's poor performance, where United experienced its worst Premier League finish and points tally. Despite expressing his commitment to the role, reports had surfaced about concerns over his tactics and philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)