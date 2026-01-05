Emotional Farewell: K Kavitha Resigns, Critiques BRS and BJP
In an emotional farewell, Telangana MLC K Kavitha announced her resignation, detailing her journey and issues within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Criticizing both BRS and BJP, she emphasized her self-respect struggle, commitment to Telangana's welfare, and future plans to return as a political force advocating for women and marginalized communities.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant farewell speech, Telangana MLC K Kavitha announced her resignation from the Legislative Council, signaling her formal departure from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Kavitha, visibly moved, recounted her political trajectory and the circumstances of her suspension from the party.
Reflecting on her involvement in the Telangana movement starting in 2006 alongside leaders like KCR and Professor Jayashankar, she shared how she worked through the Jagruthi organization to empower women and youth while preserving Telangana's cultural heritage. Despite not initially intending to enter politics, she accepted a parliamentary ticket, contributing significantly to development projects post-bifurcation.
During her speech, she criticized the BRS's expanded contract system and various governance issues, citing these as reasons for her marginalization within the party. She opposed the rebranding of TRS to BRS and voiced concerns about persistent corruption. Accusing the BJP of neglecting Telangana's development, she vowed to continue fighting for the region's people, particularly emphasizing women's representation in politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
