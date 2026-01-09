Left Menu

Mallakhamb: Sparking Change in Tribal Heartlands

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mallakhamb is driving social change among tribal communities. Under coach Shubham Mair, youth are gaining confidence through competition exposure and improved facilities, revealing potential that transcends limited resources. However, gender-based challenges remain, highlighting a need for female coaches.

Children practicing Mallakhamb. (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
In the tribal regions of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mallakhamb is quietly achieving social transformation. Often overshadowed by daily survival struggles, this traditional Indian sport has become a beacon of hope for children, driven by coach Shubham Mair's unwavering dedication.

Upon his arrival in 2019, Shubham faced the harsh reality of inadequate facilities. Children trained under rudimentary conditions, yet their enthusiasm remained unquestionable. As Shubham guided them through training regimes, many learned of Mallakhamb for the first time, considering sports amidst their challenges a distant dream.

In a pivotal move, Shubham led a contingent to Haryana for the Khelo India Youth Games camp, focusing on competition exposure over immediate victories. This initiative received backing from local authorities, emphasizing tribal sports development as a priority. With infrastructure improvements underway, young athletes are stepping onto national platforms with newfound confidence.

Despite progress, challenges persist, particularly regarding female participation. The need for women coaches is critical as social norms restrict male coaches from adequately training girls, affecting their involvement in the sport. Still, the commitment to equal opportunity and recognizing potential irrespective of resources continues to fuel this transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

