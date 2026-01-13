Left Menu

Macclesfield's Unbelievable FA Cup Journey: From Palace Upset to Brentford Battle

In a remarkable FA Cup upset, sixth-tier Macclesfield beat titleholders Crystal Palace and will now face Premier League Brentford in the fourth round. Other notable matches include Wrexham's clash with Ipswich Town and Aston Villa hosting Newcastle, with games scheduled around February 14-15.

In a stunning FA Cup twist, sixth-tier Macclesfield, fresh from a win over titleholders Crystal Palace, will host another Premier League team, Brentford, in the fourth round. The win over Palace was a significant shock, as they are situated 117 places below in the English soccer league hierarchy.

Notably, Macclesfield's victory continues a pattern of top-flight teams exiting early, with Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest also ousted in the third round. Meanwhile, new Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior faces a clash against former club Hull City, and Arsenal will meet Wigan at home.

In other fourth-round fixtures, Wrexham, whose owners include actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will play Ipswich Town, while Aston Villa takes on Newcastle. The matches are set to take place around February 14-15, providing plenty of excitement for football fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

