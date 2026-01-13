Punjab's Batting Prowess Shines in VHT 2025-26 Quarter-Final Against Madhya Pradesh

Punjab's batting lineup delivered an impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh, setting a formidable total of 345/6. The match, held at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, saw outstanding contributions from Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, and Nehal Wadhera.

Openers Harnoor and Prabhsimran laid a solid foundation with a century stand, frustrating MP's bowlers. While Harnoor scored 51, Prabhsimran fell just short of a century with 88. Anmolpreet further solidified Punjab's innings with a brisk 70, maintaining momentum in the middle overs alongside Naman Dhir's quick cameo.

The innings' final phase was dominated by Nehal Wadhera's explosive 56 off 38 balls, contributing to a 76-run partnership with Anmolpreet. Despite breaks by Venkatesh Iyer and Tripuresh Singh, Punjab's lower order, including Ramandeep and Sanvir Singh, ensured the team reached an imposing total, requiring a robust chase from Madhya Pradesh for a semi-final spot.

