Punjab's Batting Prowess Shines in VHT 2025-26 Quarter-Final Against Madhya Pradesh
In a thrilling quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Punjab's batting lineup, led by Harnoor, Prabhsimran, Anmolpreet, and Nehal Wadhera, amassed a formidable total of 345/6 against Madhya Pradesh. Despite a determined MP bowling attack, Punjab demonstrated superb teamwork and skill to gain an upper hand.
Punjab's batting lineup delivered an impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh, setting a formidable total of 345/6. The match, held at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, saw outstanding contributions from Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, and Nehal Wadhera.
Openers Harnoor and Prabhsimran laid a solid foundation with a century stand, frustrating MP's bowlers. While Harnoor scored 51, Prabhsimran fell just short of a century with 88. Anmolpreet further solidified Punjab's innings with a brisk 70, maintaining momentum in the middle overs alongside Naman Dhir's quick cameo.
The innings' final phase was dominated by Nehal Wadhera's explosive 56 off 38 balls, contributing to a 76-run partnership with Anmolpreet. Despite breaks by Venkatesh Iyer and Tripuresh Singh, Punjab's lower order, including Ramandeep and Sanvir Singh, ensured the team reached an imposing total, requiring a robust chase from Madhya Pradesh for a semi-final spot.
