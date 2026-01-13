Left Menu

Fred Grim's Unbeaten Run at Ajax: A Season of Surprises

Interim coach Fred Grim, leading Ajax Amsterdam, has taken the team on an unbeaten streak after initially struggling. With no plans for a new appointment until next season, Grim continues to guide Ajax, now in third place in the league. Jordi Cruyff is set to join as technical director soon.

Fred Grim, serving as interim coach for Ajax Amsterdam, is set to continue in his role till the end of the current season. This decision follows a series of improved performances after he replaced John Heitinga, who was dismissed last November.

Despite a rough start with three initial losses, Grim has turned the team's fortunes around, leading them to six wins out of their last seven matches. Ajax has climbed to third place in the Dutch league, three points behind Feyenoord, though still distant from the leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The club is preparing for a change in technical leadership as Jordi Cruyff is expected to join next month and spearhead the search for a new club manager. Official confirmation from Ajax regarding these developments is yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

