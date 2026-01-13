Fred Grim's Unbeaten Run at Ajax: A Season of Surprises

Fred Grim, serving as interim coach for Ajax Amsterdam, is set to continue in his role till the end of the current season. This decision follows a series of improved performances after he replaced John Heitinga, who was dismissed last November.

Despite a rough start with three initial losses, Grim has turned the team's fortunes around, leading them to six wins out of their last seven matches. Ajax has climbed to third place in the Dutch league, three points behind Feyenoord, though still distant from the leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The club is preparing for a change in technical leadership as Jordi Cruyff is expected to join next month and spearhead the search for a new club manager. Official confirmation from Ajax regarding these developments is yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)