Modi to Witness Record-Breaking Bagurumba Dance Performance in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to experience an unprecedented spectacle in Assam, where 10,000 performers will showcase the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports stadium. The display is expected to captivate audiences on January 17, marking a record-breaking performance of cultural vibrancy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the event, emphasizing the significance of the occasion. The chief minister stated that the preparations are in full swing for what is anticipated to be the largest Bagurumba performance to date, underscoring Assam's rich cultural heritage.

During his two-day visit starting January 17, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and virtually inaugurate two Amrit Bharat Express trains. Additionally, he is scheduled to address a public meeting at Kaliabor, further highlighting key infrastructure developments in the region.

