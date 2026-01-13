Son Allegedly Kills Father in Seraikela Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand when a 55-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his son, as reported by police. The crime took place in Tayo colony, where the victim lived with his son.

The accused, found sitting next to his deceased father, was promptly arrested by authorities. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the murder. Initial findings suggest family disputes as a potential factor. The police are currently questioning the son to gain more insights.

Local law enforcement, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Samir Sawaiyan, took swift action upon receiving information about the incident. The community remains in shock as more details come to light regarding this harrowing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)