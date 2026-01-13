Left Menu

Son Allegedly Kills Father in Seraikela Tragedy

A tragic incident occurred in Seraikela-Kharsawan district as a man was allegedly hacked to death by his son. The son was arrested beside his father's body, with investigations underway to uncover the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:39 IST
Son Allegedly Kills Father in Seraikela Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand when a 55-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his son, as reported by police. The crime took place in Tayo colony, where the victim lived with his son.

The accused, found sitting next to his deceased father, was promptly arrested by authorities. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the murder. Initial findings suggest family disputes as a potential factor. The police are currently questioning the son to gain more insights.

Local law enforcement, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Samir Sawaiyan, took swift action upon receiving information about the incident. The community remains in shock as more details come to light regarding this harrowing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
2
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India
3
Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026