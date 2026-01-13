Jugraj Singh's Hat-Trick Leads Bengal Tigers to Victory
Jugraj Singh's first hat-trick of the season propelled Sharchi Bengal Tigers to a 5-3 victory over Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Men’s Hockey India League. The win lifted the Tigers from seventh to fourth position in the league table, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
- Country:
- India
Jugraj Singh delivered a standout performance with his first hat-trick of the season, leading the Sharchi Bengal Tigers to a decisive 5-3 victory against the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Men's Hockey India League.
The victorious outcome has pushed the Tigers up the league ladder, moving from seventh to a more promising fourth place, thereby maintaining their ambitions to secure a playoff spot this season.
In a game punctuated by pivotal goals from Singh, Sukhjeet, and Abhishek, the Tigers successfully outmaneuvered their opponents, despite the Dragons' attempts to turn the tide, achieving a much-needed triumph.
