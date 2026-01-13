Jugraj Singh's Hat-Trick Leads Bengal Tigers to Victory

Jugraj Singh delivered a standout performance with his first hat-trick of the season, leading the Sharchi Bengal Tigers to a decisive 5-3 victory against the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Men's Hockey India League.

The victorious outcome has pushed the Tigers up the league ladder, moving from seventh to a more promising fourth place, thereby maintaining their ambitions to secure a playoff spot this season.

In a game punctuated by pivotal goals from Singh, Sukhjeet, and Abhishek, the Tigers successfully outmaneuvered their opponents, despite the Dragons' attempts to turn the tide, achieving a much-needed triumph.

