Left Menu

Ben Shelton Shakes Off Rust for Victory in Auckland Opener

Eighth-ranked Ben Shelton began his 2026 season with a win over Francisco Comesana at the ATP Auckland event. Despite showing signs of rust, he succeeded with 12 aces, setting a strong start before the Australian Open. Other top-seeded players faced surprising exits in the second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:53 IST
Ben Shelton Shakes Off Rust for Victory in Auckland Opener
Ben Shelton
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In Auckland, New Zealand, Ben Shelton, ranked eighth, overcame Francisco Comesana with a 7-5, 6-4 victory, shaking off offseason cobwebs in his season opener. Shelton had a bye in the first round of the ATP 250 event, a tournament recurrently chosen to kickstart his season over the past four years.

Supported by his coach and father, Brian Shelton, and his partner, U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman, Shelton saved a set point to overcome the 68th-ranked Argentine in just over 90 minutes. With an impressive 12 aces securing 78% of first-serve points, Shelton's rustiness showed but didn't hinder his win.

Elsewhere, second-seeded Casper Ruud and fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie suffered unexpected eliminations, dropping their matches to Fabian Marozsan and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, respectively. The tournament serves as a precursor to the Australian Open set to commence soon in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

 India
2
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

 India
3
Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

 India
4
Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Process

Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026