Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth Backs India's Venue Amidst Criticism

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth defended the playing conditions at the India Open, countering Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt's criticism of the venue. Srikanth highlighted differing conditions across countries, while P V Sindhu found the facilities satisfactory. The Badminton Association of India sees this event as preparation for the World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:50 IST
Kidambi Srikanth Backs India's Venue Amidst Criticism
Kidambi Srikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth has voiced his support for the playing conditions at the India Open, countering criticisms about the venue raised by Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. Srikanth stated that he hadn't observed any 'bad' conditions and emphasized that minor organizational challenges are common worldwide.

Blichfeldt caused a stir by labeling the surroundings at Indira Gandhi Stadium complex as 'unhealthy,' urging the Badminton World Federation to take action before the World Championships. Despite her concerns, Srikanth, along with P V Sindhu, found the facilities satisfactory.

The Badminton Association of India regards the India Open as a preparatory event for the upcoming World Championships in August. While some players noted issues, the prevailing sentiment is one of adaptability, highlighting the importance of this test event for improving conditions.

TRENDING

1
US Public Opinion on Trump's Military Interventions Revealed

US Public Opinion on Trump's Military Interventions Revealed

 United States
2
Aditya Sahu Takes Helm of Jharkhand BJP: A New Era of Leadership and Advocacy for Tribal Rights

Aditya Sahu Takes Helm of Jharkhand BJP: A New Era of Leadership and Advocac...

 India
3
Wells Fargo's Strong Year Despite Interest Income Shortfall

Wells Fargo's Strong Year Despite Interest Income Shortfall

 Global
4
Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States' hands is 'unacceptable', reports AP.

Trump says anything less than having Greenland in the United States' hands i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026