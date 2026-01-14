Kidambi Srikanth Backs India's Venue Amidst Criticism

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth has voiced his support for the playing conditions at the India Open, countering criticisms about the venue raised by Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. Srikanth stated that he hadn't observed any 'bad' conditions and emphasized that minor organizational challenges are common worldwide.

Blichfeldt caused a stir by labeling the surroundings at Indira Gandhi Stadium complex as 'unhealthy,' urging the Badminton World Federation to take action before the World Championships. Despite her concerns, Srikanth, along with P V Sindhu, found the facilities satisfactory.

The Badminton Association of India regards the India Open as a preparatory event for the upcoming World Championships in August. While some players noted issues, the prevailing sentiment is one of adaptability, highlighting the importance of this test event for improving conditions.