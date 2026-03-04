Left Menu

GAFCON Challenges Anglican Leadership in Quest for Biblical Continuity

GAFCON, a coalition of conservative Anglican churches, opposes the ordination of women and greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ members, aiming to uphold Biblical authority. The group criticizes the Church of England's appointment of its first woman Archbishop and seeks to realign the Communion without breaking away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:04 IST
In a significant development, the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), a coalition of conservative Anglican churches, has made waves by firmly rejecting the leadership of a woman as the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion. This move comes in response to the Church of England's decision to appoint its first woman Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.

Speaking at the start of a three-day summit in Nigeria, GAFCON spokesperson Justin Murff emphasized that their stance is not about causing a schism but rather about reorganizing and realigning the Communion around Biblical principles. 'This is not a schism. It is actually a claim to continuity,' Murff asserted.

Formed in 2008, GAFCON claims representation of the majority of practicing Anglicans, particularly from Africa and Asia. Murff criticized the idea that a small group in the UK could dictate the global leadership of the Anglican Church, highlighting the demographic shift towards the Global South in Anglicanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

